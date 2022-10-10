Advertise With Us
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill.

Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save.

“The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia Energy Sense said, “Simple things like caulking, weather stripping every door and window can make a big difference. And just to give you a number of point, the U.S. Department of Energy says fixing drafty windows and doors can save you 35% on your energy bills.”

Ceiling fans can also come in handy, even in winter.

“If you reverse the motor to spin clockwise at a low speed, it forces warm air down and keeps your home more comfortable,” Carson said.

Virginia Energy Sense also has a self-guided home energy audit, which can help identify places to save.

