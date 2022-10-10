Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Perfect fall day

Turning warmer
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures for the rest of the day. High pressure will slowly drift east, allowing a more westerly flow. Temperatures will warm into the 70s the next couple of days. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Rain will develop Thursday, and exit the region by Friday. Expect another stellar weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Western Albemarle hosted Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Wall to wall sunshine
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Chilly Nights and Pleasant Days