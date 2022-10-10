Perfect fall day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures for the rest of the day. High pressure will slowly drift east, allowing a more westerly flow. Temperatures will warm into the 70s the next couple of days. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Rain will develop Thursday, and exit the region by Friday. Expect another stellar weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.