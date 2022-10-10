OPERATION COMPASSION: Local churches gather supplies to send to Florida following Hurricane Ian

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hurricane Ian has created billions of dollars in losses, the death toll continues to rise

“Naturally when something like what we have seen in Florida with hurricane Ian happens, our automatic reaction is what can we do to help and I believe that is the case with a lot of the community,” Pastor Joe Slagell of the Harrisonburg church, explained.

As communities in the southeast work to rebuild, Pastors Joe Slagell and Josh Wheeler from the Cornerstone Churches in Harrisonburg and Augusta County are gathering supplies to send to those in need.

“We have a big goal. We have two 40-foot containers at each of our locations. We would love to fill those all,” Pastor Slagell said.

People can drop off items starting Monday, October 10, at the Harrisonburg church at 197 Cornerstone Ln., or in Augusta at 1156 Tinkling Spring Rd., Staunton.

“Anything thing that you feel like they would want or need if you were experiencing what they are experiencing down in Florida. That is what we ask for. Just like what Pastor Joe was saying a lot of toiletries hygiene gear food, canned foods clothes toys for the kids, just everything we could think of,” Pastor Wheeler said.

You can also give cash donations. The churches are partnering with a local trucking company to transport the containers to Florida.

“I have three children and a wife at home. I sit back and just try to put myself in the position of what would I feel if I lost everything. Every memory you ever made in a home, every picture you know, losing loved ones you know,” Pastor Wheeler explained.

For more information, follow the Cornerstone Church of Harrisonburg on Facebook.

