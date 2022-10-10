One Rain Chance This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our trend of pleasant days and chilly overnights will continue through Wednesday. Changes arrive Thursday.

Shower and even a thunderstorm chance will arrive Thursday along and ahead of an autumn cold front. There’s a low-end severe weather risk at this time. Any thunderstorm could produce gusty winds.

A little cooler behind the front on Friday.

Saturday looks dry and nice. The next cold front is due in on Sunday. Little to no rain expected with it. Temperatures will cool early next week.

Monday night: Moonlit, starry sky. Lows in the chilly upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday: Blue sky sunshine. Pleasant in the afternoon. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mild of 55 to 60 degrees.

Thursday: Shower developing. A thunderstorm also possible. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows mid 40s as the rain exits overnight.

Friday: Sunshine, cooler and breezy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows 35 to 40 degrees.

Saturday: Sunshine and nice for Martha’s Market in Charlottesville. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50.

Monday: Cooler and mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

