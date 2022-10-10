Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

iPhone 14 reportedly dials 911 during roller coaster rides

FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters...
FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The iPhone 14′s new crash detection feature is causing problems for users who ride roller coasters.

Apple’s latest phone is reportedly experiencing its own accident on roller coasters by dialing 911.

The feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel near Cincinnati’s Kings Island Amusement Park.

They’ve received at least six iPhone emergency calls since the new smartphone went on sale in September.

Similar 911 calls have originated from passengers on a roller coaster at Six Flags Great America near Chicago.

The same crash detection technology also is featured on the Apple Watch 8.

The fix is simple: Users should put the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch 8 on airplane mode before boarding a roller coaster.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Police arrest someone in connection with shooting near Emmet St.

Latest News

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts
x
Tracking the City’s 200 Million Dollar Accelerate Memphis Neighborhoods Plan
x
Grizzlies invited fans to open practice
Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) works around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian...
Tampa Bay Lightning suspends Ian Cole pending sexual abuse investigation