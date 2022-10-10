Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’ National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15

By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire departments across the nation are celebrating the 100th year of National Fire Prevention Week by working to educate their communities on fire prevention and safety.

Blacksburg’s Volunteer Fire Department was one of the many departments working to educate people about the important actions they can take to keep themselves, and those around them safe from fires.

All week, they’re inviting the community to stop by to learn more about fire safety.

The department already kicked off its fun Sunday with an Open House. The department invited the public to Station #3 to give kids and families an inside look, plus offered fire truck tours, safety tips, and more.

Fire officials say one of the best things you can do is to be prepared and have a plan in case of a fire emergency.

As colder months approached, officials say fire prevention is key.

“The thing is if you use an alternative heat source, like space heaters or something, make sure that you’ve got a good path around, at least a minimum of three feet, so combustibles are not near that. You know, if you use woodstoves or chimneys, make sure you have this cleaned out yearly so there’s not a build-up, and the other thing is to be aware of when it gets cold on any of those alternative heat sources,” said Todd Jones, a firefighter and fire investigator with Blacksburg’s Volunteer Fire Department.

National Fire Prevention Week is October 9-15.

For more fire prevention and safety tips, visit the National Fire Protection Association’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Police arrest someone in connection with shooting near Emmet St.

Latest News

(FILE)
Gas prices rising across Virginia
Liberian children receiving school supplies from COKI, a Charlottesville nonprofit
COKI founder bringing technology to underserved students
UVA Health Orthopedics Center
UVA Health Orthopedics Center opens new operating rooms
Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian destroys Venice home.
OPERATION COMPASSION: Local churches gather supplies to send to Florida following Hurricane Ian