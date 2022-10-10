COKI founder bringing technology to underserved students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The founder of Computer for Kids International, Joseph B. Dorbor, is bringing technology and education to students in Liberia.

Dorbor says he immigrated from Africa to Charlottesville in 2017.

“I went to school, earned my degree, and lived the American dream,” he said.

Before he travelled to the U.S., Dorbor was a teacher and school administrator in his home country. In Africa he says life is very different.

“Children, especially struggle,” Dorbor said. “Many do not have the means to even send their kids to school.”

This is something he wants to change through his nonprofit.

“When we started the organization, the idea was to just talk to people and donate their used computers. Then we ship it to Africa and donate it to schools so that kids can have access to computers,” Dorbor said.

Now COKI is working to expand the effort to all kids who need technology access and work on educational policy reform in Africa.

If you have a computer to donate, click here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.