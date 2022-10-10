Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville event teaching cancer survivors yoga

Yoga 4 Life
Yoga 4 Life(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dairy Market in Charlottesville is teaming up with the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation to help cancer survivors heal.

They hosted a Yoga 4 Life event at the market Monday, October 10, to teach gentle stretches and relaxation methods.

“Yoga helps with the stress and fatigue of treatment. Also, yoga helps us remember that we are who we truly are deep inside. We’re not whatever illness we might happen to have at one time or another,” Instructor Alexandra McGee said.

More events are set throughout October.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Western Albemarle hosted Albemarle
Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th

Latest News

Albemarle County Fire Rescue providing tips on fire safety
ACFR providing fire safety tips through pop-up events
(STOCK)
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense
Robert E. Lee statue (FILE)
Charlottesville Circuit Court hears motions in Lee statue trial
(FILE)
Gas prices rising across Virginia