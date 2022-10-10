Charlottesville event teaching cancer survivors yoga

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dairy Market in Charlottesville is teaming up with the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation to help cancer survivors heal.

They hosted a Yoga 4 Life event at the market Monday, October 10, to teach gentle stretches and relaxation methods.

“Yoga helps with the stress and fatigue of treatment. Also, yoga helps us remember that we are who we truly are deep inside. We’re not whatever illness we might happen to have at one time or another,” Instructor Alexandra McGee said.

More events are set throughout October.

