ACFR providing fire safety tips through pop-up events

Albemarle County Fire Rescue providing tips on fire safety
Albemarle County Fire Rescue providing tips on fire safety(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue is having pop-up events all week to talk to people about safety issues.

“When an emergency happens in your home that you have planned out, thought out, and that way you can get out of your home in the event of an emergency that has to do with fire,” Micaiah Ledford said.

Ledford says it is important for all the fire alarms in your home to be interconnected with each other.

“That way in the event one goes off they all go off to alert you to an emergency to get out of the home,” Ledford said.

