Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s getting even pricier to own a home in Charlottesville, according to doxoInsights.

The company released a report on the spending statistics of households in U.S. cities in 2022. Household payments in Charlottesville are above the national average.

“Charlottesville kind of falls in the middle of the sort of high-end and low-end. So, on average across the U.S., the average is $2,003 a month that folks pay for these 10 most common household bills,” Director Liz Powell said.

Nationally, Charlottesville is not in the top 50 most expensive, largest cities.

“Charlottesville falls in there around $2,277 on average for the 10 most common bills, so it’s higher than the national average, but in the middle of San Jose, which is at the very top, and Detroit, which is at the bottom,” Powell said.

The company says a city is usually expensive to live in based on housing costs. However, this isn’t the case for Charlottesville.

“The housing costs actually are not that much higher than the national average. So, mortgage and rent are right around the national average,” Powell said. “Around $1,400 is the average for mortgage and around $1,200 is the average for rent.”

What is driving up the costs?

“Auto insurance is very expensive. The average is around $389, compared to the $196 average that that folks across the U.S. pay,” Powell said.

This can be due to weather: “If it’s colder in the winter, and there’s weather that people have to deal with, then oftentimes they’re getting bigger cars,” Powell said. ”That equates to a higher insurance, more expensive car, the more you pay for insurance.”

Utilities are another high cost: “Utilities are around $518 in Charlottesville on a monthly basis, which is really expensive. And the national average folks spend around $328. And again, this is usually tied to weather,” Powell said.

Click here for the full report.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.