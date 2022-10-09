Advertise With Us
Henrico Police to offer $10 rabies shots for pets

Under Virginia law, dogs and cats 4 months of age and older must be vaccinated for rabies.
Under Virginia law, dogs and cats 4 months of age and older must be vaccinated for rabies.(PRNewswire)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Under Virginia law, all dogs and cats 4 months and older are required to get vaccinated for rabies and the Henrico police division wants to help.

On Saturday, Oct. 15 the Henrico county police will provide rabies shots for dogs and cats from 9 A.M. to noon at the Henrico County Government Center at 4301 E. Parham road.

Pet owners are required to register and pay a fee of $10 at the cashier’s office in the administration building before seeing a veterinarian.

Pets from all localities are welcome and cats must be in carriers. Henrico Dog licenses will also be available for $10 and officers will be present to discuss license and vaccination requirements.

All dog licenses are valid for the life of the animal as long as the owner lives in Henrico and the pet’s rabies vaccination remains current.

For more information, call the Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-8801.

