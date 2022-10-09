Advertise With Us
Grants helping economic growth and development

(File photo of money)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project that supports entrepreneurship in central Virginia is receiving nearly $300,000 in grants.

Venture Central, a program with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be using the funds to work on economic development issues.

“This grant allows us to provide more support, more programming for underrepresented founders, whether that be people of color because those two groups historically receive some of the smallest amounts of funding - less than 5%,” Alex Andrew said.

A total of $47 million in grants is going to economic development and growth.

