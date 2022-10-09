Advertise With Us
Gov. Youngkin issues flag order to honor fallen firefighters

(WWBT)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset on Sunday in a move pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The service is held in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The flag order applies to all local, state and federal buildings and grounds.

