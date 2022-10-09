Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Crozet Arts and Craft Festival showcases over 120 artists’ work

By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - More than 120 artists are showcasing their work at the 42nd Annual Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival.

Each artist at the festival was selected through a jury process, the community does the rest.

“There’s a lot of high-quality work here,” Ewa Harr said. “The folks come and they kind of check everything out, and then they can vote for their favorite artists.”

Photographer Dick Brown says it’s the people that make this bi-annual event enjoyable.

“I love having people look at my work. They come back year after year after year, they’ll buy stuff, they’ll reminisce with me,” the photographer said.

The next Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival is slated for May 2023.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Police arrest someone in connection with shooting near Emmet St.

Latest News

(Thermostat file)
Report suggests what’s driving up costs in Charlottesville
Parade of Homes
BRHBA Parade of Homes showcasing a variety of new homes
Crozet Arts and Craft Festival
Crozet Arts and Craft Festival showcases over 120 artists’ work
Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce
Grants helping economic growth and development
2022 BRHBA Parade of Homes
BRHBA Parade of Homes showcasing a variety of new homes