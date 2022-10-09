Crozet Arts and Craft Festival showcases over 120 artists’ work

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - More than 120 artists are showcasing their work at the 42nd Annual Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival.

Each artist at the festival was selected through a jury process, the community does the rest.

“There’s a lot of high-quality work here,” Ewa Harr said. “The folks come and they kind of check everything out, and then they can vote for their favorite artists.”

Photographer Dick Brown says it’s the people that make this bi-annual event enjoyable.

“I love having people look at my work. They come back year after year after year, they’ll buy stuff, they’ll reminisce with me,” the photographer said.

The next Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival is slated for May 2023.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.