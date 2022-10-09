Chilly Nights and Pleasant Days
One Rainy Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect pleasant days and chilly overnights ahead through mid-week. Remaining dry until Thursday.
Tracking the progress of an autumn cold front due in by Thursday. Showers and even a thunderstorm possible as the front sweeps east.
Trending drier now and cooler Friday and Saturday.
Sunday: Early frost. Sunshine and pleasant during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Lows mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost by dawn.
Monday: Blue sky sunshine. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows near 40 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunshine. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny and mild. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Lows 55 to 60 degrees.
Thursday: Rain showers arrive. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows mid 40s as the rain exits overnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Saturday: Sunshine with highs in the mid 60s.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.