Chilly Nights and Pleasant Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect pleasant days and chilly overnights ahead through mid-week. Remaining dry until Thursday.

Tracking the progress of an autumn cold front due in by Thursday. Showers and even a thunderstorm possible as the front sweeps east.

Trending drier now and cooler Friday and Saturday.

Sunday: Early frost. Sunshine and pleasant during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Lows mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost by dawn.

Monday: Blue sky sunshine. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows near 40 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunshine. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny and mild. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Lows 55 to 60 degrees.

Thursday: Rain showers arrive. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows mid 40s as the rain exits overnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Saturday: Sunshine with highs in the mid 60s.

