BRHBA Parade of Homes showcasing a variety of new homes

By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Home Builders Association’s Parade of Homes is allowing people to tour homes and apartments throughout Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Waynesboro, and the area of Zion Crossroads.

The event gives you the chance to view new homes with the latest design trends and cutting-edge energy efficiency.

If you’re looking to buy a new home, or seeking ideas for remodeling, this might be an opportunity for you.

The Parade of Homes offers both virtual and in-person tours. It will be open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. on the weekend of October 15.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

