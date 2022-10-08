Virginia Loses to Louisville 34-17; Drops to 0-3 in ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia fell to 0-3 in the ACC with a 34-17 home loss to Louisville on Saturday at Scott Stadium. Louisville backup quarterback Brock Doman, filling in for injured starter Malik Cunningham, threw for one touchdown and ran for another.

UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 313 yards and one touchdown and ran for another, but also had three turnovers, with two interceptions and one fumble in the redzone.

Virginia was held to just six yards rushing in the game, but still jumped out to a 10-0 lead before Louisville scored the next 20 points.

After the game UVa players and coaches were both frustrated with how things went.

Brennan Armstrong said, “I’m trying to switch that mindset from trying to make every play to just playing within the offense. The fumble was the fumble, I’ve been struggling with that all year. And then the turnovers, I’m playing within the offense but the execution part is not there. We just don’t know how to win right now.”

UVa coach Tony Elliott addes, “And what you got right now when adversity hits everyone looks to #5. I’m trying to get the team to understand, we’re not asking five to make every play. The guys are struggling to handle success when they do have success and when adversity hits, we just don’t have the guys right now who are stepping forward and saying I’ll be the guy to make a play.”

Elliott said he doesn’t want to hear about last season when Virginia’s offense was more potent and the team finished with a 6-6 record.

“I’m tired about hearing about last year, that’s the problem last year was last year, some of those guys aren’t here.,” said Elliott, “We’ve done some things to simplify, taken things off the plate, but part of the problem is everyone wants to say last year, last year. I’m not last year. I don’t know what the culture was last year, all I know is what I’m trying to establish”.

Virginia is off next weekend before playing at Georgia Tech a week from Thursday.

