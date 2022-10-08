Advertise With Us
Sentara Health hosts multiple free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina

On Saturday, October 8, Sentara Health hosted 17 free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina.
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 8, Sentara Health hosted 17 free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina.

An infection prevention specialist with Sentara says it’s important to get your flu shot because they are not yet sure how bad the flu season this year will be.

“When you have that level of protection for those types of strains, then it’s going to decrease the amount of virus that’s in the community,” infection prevention specialist Stuart Hutter said.

Hutter also said there was a bigger turn out of people getting vaccinated compared to last year.

