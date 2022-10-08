Man wanted by WPD for armed robbery

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help.

On October 7, 2022, at approximately 8:35 pm, Waynesboro officers responded to an armed robbery at the Bank Arcade and Skills Game located at 2101 West Main Street.

The Waynesboro Police Department’s preliminary investigation revealed that an unidentified African American male entered the business and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash.

If anyone has any information, you are encouraged to contact Detective Ben Dovel at (540) 942- 6543 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.