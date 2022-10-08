Hospice of the Piedmont hosts Journeys Grief for Kids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hospice of the Piedmont is a nonprofit focused on caring for patients who are nearing the end of their lives and their families.

The nonprofit’s day camp provides an opportunity for children who have lost a loved one to connect with others going through similar circumstances.

“They can be with other children and teens who have also lost somebody, so they are connecting in many different ways. Our focus is on connection,” grief and healing coordinator Kacie Karafa said.

On Saturday, October 8, about 15 children came to the camp, all of whom had lost a loved one.

“I came here to meet some new friends and get along with the people who have kind of have a connection with me, like their parents or someone very close to them died, like my mom died,” Easton said.

“I lost my father when I was five years old, and I come here to grieve with friends and people I can trust,” Alex said.

Volunteers also came to support the children in their healing.

“They’re connecting with their loved ones through the activities that we’re doing or having them make nature art that’s about their person, so they can connect with their loved ones through that,” Karafa said.

Alex says the camp helped her find her own way of healing.

“I like to think about the future, because if you think about the past bad times, it’ll just bring you down. If you think about how much time you’re gonna have, and then we’re gonna see what you can do in three days, because I know you’re gonna feel a lot, lot better.”

The nonprofit holds free virtual and in-person camps throughout the year.

