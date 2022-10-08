Growing Season Ending

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With a clear sky, near calm wind and a dry air mass, expect a quick temperature drop overnight! Areas of frost by dawn Sunday.

Protect tender plants and flowers you want to last longer into the autumn season.

We will have pleasant days and chilly overnights through mid-next week. Remaining dry through Wednesday.

Tracking the progress of an autumn cold front due in by Thursday. Showers and even a thunderstorm possible as the front sweeps east.

Trending drier now and cooler Friday and next Saturday.

Saturday night: Moonlit sky with lows in the 30s. Areas of frost by morning.

Sunday: Sunshine and pleasant in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Lows mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost by dawn.

Monday: Blue sky sunshine. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Tuesday: Sunshine. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Rain showers arrive. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows mid 40s as the rain exits overnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Saturday: Sunshine with highs in the upper 60s.

