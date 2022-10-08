Gearhearts Fine Chocolates holds annual open house

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 8, Gearhearts Fine Chocolates held its annual open house.

The store has been around for more than 20 years serving chocolate, toffees, and baked goods.

It says the holidays are the busiest time for the store.

“About 40% of our annual sales will be done in six weeks from Thanksgiving until New Year’s, so it’ll be a very, very busy time for us. We’re making upwards of 10 to 12,000 pieces a day,” Gearhearts owner Tim Gearhart said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Gearhearts celebrated the event virtually, but after returning to in-person it included activities like tours of chocolate production and truffle rolling.

Gearhearts says a portion of sales go to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.