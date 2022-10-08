Advertise With Us
Gearhearts Fine Chocolates holds annual open house

On Saturday, October 8, Gearhearts Fine Chocolates held its annual open house.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 8, Gearhearts Fine Chocolates held its annual open house.

The store has been around for more than 20 years serving chocolate, toffees, and baked goods.

It says the holidays are the busiest time for the store.

“About 40% of our annual sales will be done in six weeks from Thanksgiving until New Year’s, so it’ll be a very, very busy time for us. We’re making upwards of 10 to 12,000 pieces a day,” Gearhearts owner Tim Gearhart said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Gearhearts celebrated the event virtually, but after returning to in-person it included activities like tours of chocolate production and truffle rolling.

Gearhearts says a portion of sales go to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

Hospice of the Piedmont hosts Journeys Grief for Kids
Chocolate Anniversary
Sentara Health hosts multiple free drive-thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina
Kids Grief Camp
