Frost and Freeze Alerts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After highs of 80 degrees the last couple days, expect much cooler conditions today and Sunday.

Fine weather for the Louisville and UVA football game at Scott Stadium today. Upper 50s at kickoff and lower 60s in the afternoon with a light north breeze.

Cold enough for some frost and freezing temperatures overnight into Sunday morning. Especially over the open countryside and the Shenandoah Valley. Protect tender plants and flowers if you want them to last longer into the autumn season.

Highs get back to near average early and mid-next week.

The next best chance for rain showers will be later next Thursday into Friday.

Saturday: Sunny and cooler. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday night: Moonlit sky and calm. Areas of frost by dawn. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Sunshiny with highs in the 60s.

Sunday night: Moonlit sky and calm. Areas of frost possible by Monday morning. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Blue sky sunshine. Highs upper 60s. to 70 degrees. Lows lower 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 40s Tuesday night and mid 50s Wednesday night with increasing clouds ahead of the next wet weather system.

Thursday: Rain arrives. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: The rain exits. Highs mid 60s.

The early call is for dry and near seasonable mid-October weather for next Saturday. Keep checking back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.