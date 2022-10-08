Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night
Albemarle 27, Western Albemarle 6
Louisa County 49, Orange County 7
Monticello 48, Fluvanna County 19
Goochland 7, Charlottesville 6
Covenant 44, VES 18
Madison County 28, Clarke County 14
William Monroe 38, Skyline 14
Buckingham County 41, Randolph Macon 0
Wilson Memorial 42, Fort Defiance 28
Stuarts Draft 35, Staunton 21
Spotswood 25, Rockbridge 20
Turner Ashby 34, Broadway 20
William Campbell 46, Nelson County 7
Woodberry Forest 21, Collegiate 20
Riverheads 27, Buffalo Gap 7
