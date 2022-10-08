Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night

Albemarle 27, Western Albemarle 6

Louisa County 49, Orange County 7

Monticello 48, Fluvanna County 19

Goochland 7, Charlottesville 6

Covenant 44, VES 18

Madison County 28, Clarke County 14

William Monroe 38, Skyline 14

Buckingham County 41, Randolph Macon 0

Wilson Memorial 42, Fort Defiance 28

Stuarts Draft 35, Staunton 21

Spotswood 25, Rockbridge 20

Turner Ashby 34, Broadway 20

William Campbell 46, Nelson County 7

Woodberry Forest 21, Collegiate 20

Riverheads 27, Buffalo Gap 7

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Police arrest someone in connection with shooting near Emmet St.

Latest News

Friday Night Fury
Friday Night Fury, October 8th
UVA Women's Soccer FSU
UVA vs. FSU Women’s Soccer Highlights 10/6
UVA Women's Soccer FSU
UVA vs. FSU Women's Soccer Highlights
Dave Shutt
Dave Shutt’s journey losing 120 pounds