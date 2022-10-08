Friday Night Fury, High School Football scores & highlights October 7th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night

Albemarle 27, Western Albemarle 6

Louisa County 49, Orange County 7

Monticello 48, Fluvanna County 19

Goochland 7, Charlottesville 6

Covenant 44, VES 18

Madison County 28, Clarke County 14

William Monroe 38, Skyline 14

Buckingham County 41, Randolph Macon 0

Wilson Memorial 42, Fort Defiance 28

Stuarts Draft 35, Staunton 21

Spotswood 25, Rockbridge 20

Turner Ashby 34, Broadway 20

William Campbell 46, Nelson County 7

Woodberry Forest 21, Collegiate 20

Riverheads 27, Buffalo Gap 7

