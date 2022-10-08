Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen

Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been compromised due to malicious apps.(Natee Meepian's Images via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meta, Facebook’s owner, is warning that as many as one million users may have had their login information stolen.

Company researchers have discovered more than 400 malicious Android and Apple apps designed to steal personal Facebook logins.

A Meta spokesperson says the company is reaching out to the users who may be at risk.

The malicious apps are disguised as games, photo editors, and health and lifestyle services.

App users are often asked to log in with Facebook, enabling hackers to steal logins and passwords.

A Google spokesperson says the apps that have been identified as part of the scam are being removed from Google Play.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Police arrest someone in connection with shooting near Emmet St.

Latest News

(FILE)
Sentara Health hosts multiple free drive thru flu clinics across Virginia and North Carolina
A horse owner in Utah says one of his animals has returned home after running with wild...
Horse returns home after running with wild mustangs
FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley hospitalized with COVID-19
On October 7, 2022, at approximately 8:35 pm, Waynesboro officers responded to an armed robbery...
Man wanted by WPD for armed robbery