What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another great day. We’ll see partly sunny skies and a pleasant westerly breeze. Temperatures will warm to near 80. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front, that will move through the region dry, later this afternoon. Temperatures will cool as we go into the weekend, with a chance for scattered frost Saturday night. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, breezy & warm, High: around 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

