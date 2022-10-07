Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

What a day !

Cool and nice fall weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another great day. We’ll see partly sunny skies and a pleasant westerly breeze. Temperatures will warm to near 80. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front, that will move through the region dry, later this afternoon. Temperatures will cool as we go into the weekend, with a chance for scattered frost Saturday night. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, breezy & warm, High: around 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

nbc29 weather t sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Strong Autumn Cold Front
Peak Color
Fall Foliage Update
One More Warm Day
One More Warm Day then Cooler Weekend