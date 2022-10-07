Weekend Cooling

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking the progress of a strong autumn cold front due in overnight!

It’s strong in regard to falling temperatures. Not so strong when it comes to showers and thunderstorms. This front sweeps east with no rain for the region.

After highs of 80 degrees the last couple days, expect much cooler conditions Saturday and Sunday. Fine weather for the Louisville and UVA football game at Scott Stadium. Upper 50s at kickoff and lower 60s in the afternoon with a light north breeze.

Cold enough for some frost and freezing temperatures overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Especially over the open countryside and the Shenandoah Valley. Protect tender plants and flowers if you want them to last longer into the fall season.

Highs get back to near average early and mid-next week.

The next best chance for rain showers will be later next Thursday.

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Temperatures fall through the 60s with a brisk breeze for high school football. Overnight lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday night: Mainly clear and calm. Areas of frost by dawn. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Sunshiny with highs in the 60s. Areas of frost possible by Monday morning. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Blue sky sunshine. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 40s Tuesday night.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Early call for the following weekend is for dry and seasonable weather.

