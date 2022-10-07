Sunny and summerlike
Changes for the weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies, and summerlike temperatures today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a strong cold front to our west. The front will make a dry passage across our region. However temperatures will tumble this weekend. Areas of frost will also be possible Saturday night. Conditions will begin to warm next week, with scattered showers Thursday. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Partly sunny & warm, High: around 80
Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: around 50
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
