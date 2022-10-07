Sunny and summerlike

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies, and summerlike temperatures today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a strong cold front to our west. The front will make a dry passage across our region. However temperatures will tumble this weekend. Areas of frost will also be possible Saturday night. Conditions will begin to warm next week, with scattered showers Thursday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & warm, High: around 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

