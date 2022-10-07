King Family Vineyards offering early fermentation tastings

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - King Family Vineyards is offering customers a different look into winemaking process this month by letting people taste wine in its early stages.

“Tasting out of some tanks that have wine in them that is either recently been inoculated or in fermentation or just any fermentation, I think, it really gives customers a unique block, a taste of what wine is like before it’s finished,” co-owner James King said.

The tastings are taking place during different times of fermentation.

“You’ll either have wines that are just inoculated, so they might have some more residual sugar because they had just been juice, and then wines that are in fermentation so that residual sugar is going away,” King said. “Then you’ll have wines at the end of fermentation that are completely dry.”

King urges customers to keep an open mind during the process.

“I think Americans are used to finished wine, filtered wines. I think it’s a unique opportunity to go behind the scenes and look at how the wine is made. There are not so many industries where you can show up and say, ‘Hey, show me how this product which I’m about to ingest is made.’ I think that’s a really rare and unique opportunity, so if anyone’s has any hesitation about that, I would set that aside come out,” he said.

Tastings for this process are only available during October.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.