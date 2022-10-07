Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Iowa reporter announces on newscast that she is transgender

FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines,...
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines, Iowa, announced on air that she will now publicly identify as a transgender woman.(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines television reporter announced this week on a newscast that she will publicly identify as a transgender woman.

Nora J.S. Reichardt of WOI-TV said that for a long time she didn’t think she would be able to reveal her identity on air.

She made the announcement on the same day that she filed for a name change.

She is not the first reporter to make that announcement. ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced in a tweet in August that he is transitioning and would use male pronouns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

The Richmond Folk Festival returns Oct. 7-9.
Richmond Folk Festival returns Oct. 7-9
Thailand is flying national flags at half-staff to mourn the deaths of the victims in the...
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
A jury found Jalen Harvey (right) guilty of the first-degree murder of 29-year-old Joseph...
Real estate agent killed during exchange of dirt bike sold online
The pink diamond was auctioned off at $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022,...
Rare pink diamond sold at auction breaks world record price