Greene County Public Schools hire three new school resource officers with grant

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new grant is providing Greene County Public Schools with three new school resource officers. The superintendent says these officers will play a key role in keeping students safe.

“We provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students. That’s physical safety, as well as emotional safety, and the partnership with the sheriff’s office and our school resource officers enable us to do that,” Superintendent Andrea Whitmarsh said.

Right now, three schools in the district have school resource officers.

The grant will provide SROs for the remaining schools: Greene County Technical Education Center, Nathanael Greene Primary School, and Nathaniel Greene Elementary School.

“A school resource officer is first and foremost a law enforcement officer, but they’re placed in our schools, so therefore, they are there for the safety of our students, but they’re also there to build relationships with our students, and make sure that we’re maintaining a safe environment,” Whitmarsh said.

Despite controversy in other districts about the effectiveness and appropriateness of SROs, Whitmarsh says that in the past they have had nothing but success.

“It’s just that you never know what might happen on any given day. Whether it’s helping with a fire drill or helping practice our procedures for when it comes to safety, our resource officers are incredibly helpful,” Whitmarsh said.

