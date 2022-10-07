Community of Criglersville fights back against development plans

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A community in Madison County is petitioning against plans from a Richmond developer to demolish an abandoned elementary school and construct an event venue.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Board of Supervisors listened to many of the residents of Criglersville protest the developer’s plans.

“[There are] 43 listed residents in Criglersville, of which 41 have signed a petition to not do this. To not even entertain it, and we were all at the meeting last night, we, most of us did, speak in some form or another, and we were ignored. Our board members who do not live in Criglersville still,” Joe Beddow said.

The development plan would turn the old school into a destination for events and stay-overs, raising zoning questions from locals.

“The venues that are used for weddings and events and things of that nature, that they need to be the bare minimum 10 acres and the vast majority of the wedding venues and so forth in Madison County are more than 50 acres. This is not even in the same ballpark. This is only five acres, and so that is what we find very frustrating is how this is being treated differently than all the other land,” Peter Maillet said.

Locals are accusing supervisors of twisting their own rules. NBC29 asked each supervisor for their side of this story, but all declined to comment.

“On a case like this it is supposed to be 60 feet. Of course, our county now is willing to make all these exceptions for Mr. Shapiro to do his wedding venues, and now they’re listing these cabins so called shelters accessory buildings to the county, and they’re allowing him to put seven back here that are allowed to be within 20 feet of my property line,” Josh Smoot said.

Despite it all, the potential developments have brought the Criglersville community together to brainstorm possible ways to restore the property.

“We have some ideas as a community about what we would like to see happen to this building. We would like it to become more of a community asset, but now our village has rallied, and we’ve been able to save the swinging bridges here, and Criglersville though, I think we can save the school, or we can save this property and turn it into a really valuable community asset,” Laura Smoot said.

The Madison County Board of Supervisors is giving the town until Tuesday, October 7 to come to a consensus on the decision.

