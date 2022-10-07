CCS pushes back harder against Youngkin model policies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is calling on Governor Glenn Youngkin to drop his 2022 Model Policies for the treatment of transgender students.

The district says its current existing guidelines are rooted in research to provide the best environment for all students.

Lisa Larson-Torres is the Charlottesville School Board chair.

“Charlottesville City Schools has made a pretty transparent and clear statement all along,” Larson-Torres said. “We felt it was very important as a board. I polled all the members, and everyone was in support of wanting to make a stronger statement.”

Governor Youngkin’s proposed policies place parents in the position to declare the name and pronouns that their student will be referred to by, as well as restricts restroom and locker room use to correspond with a student’s assigned gender from birth, unless a parent files paperwork stating otherwise.

The school district does not wish to follow these new policies, and is now putting it in writing, something Student Board representative Alison Bird says students are thankful for.

“It was a lot of gratitude, what she said in regard to these policies, we need to be able to trust the adults,” Bird said.

Larson-Torres says Bird’s comments given at a school board meeting on Thursday, Oct 7 were powerful.

CCS says the drafted policies “undermine the division’s ability to support students who identify as transgender and nonbinary.” The district also says it’s aligned with federal Title IX legislation, which extends school protections based on gender identity.

In the meantime, the board is contributing to the discussion in the public comment period in hopes the drafted policies are dropped.

The public comment period on the model policies is open until October 26.

If you would like to leave any comment on the decision, here is a link to the public comment forum.

