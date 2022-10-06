You gotta love it !

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures for the rest of the day. Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures nearing 80. Meanwhile, we are tracking a strong cold front. It will advance across the region Friday afternoon. No rain is expected, however, much cooler temperatures will blanket the NBC29 viewing area this weekend, with possible frost Saturday night. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & great !, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

