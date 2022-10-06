Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Yankee fans encouraging donations to Texas Rangers for pitching to Aaron Judge

Cory Youmans caught New York Yankee Aaron Judge's 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday. (Source: ASHIN RANGANI, TMX, CNN, Ashin Rangani/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some Yankee fans want to thank a rival team for helping Aaron Judge hit his way into the home run record books.

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season and Cory Youmans reportedly caught it when the ball sailed into the stands in Arlington, Texas.

Judge broke Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 regular season homers, which he set in 1961.

An online discussion has since caught on with Yankee fans encouraging donations to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation to thank the team for pitching to Judge.

According to the foundation, it is dedicated to improving the lives of those within the community, focusing on children, military members and first responders.

The online post has hundreds of comments since being shared after Judge’s home run.

As for Youmans, he says he’s not sure if he’ll keep the ball, sell it, or give it to Judge.

Some baseball experts say the ball could be worth millions. The Associated Press say an owner of a sports memorabilia auction house has offered $2 million to Youmans for the item.

Judge says he would like to have the ball, but Youmans has the right to do whatever he chooses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others...
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Slain family had longstanding dispute with suspect
FILE - Comedian Judy Tenuta arrives at the 2009 Fox Reality Channel Really Awards in Los...
Comedian Judy Tenuta dies at 72
The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Judge delays Twitter trial, gives Musk time to seal buyout
The MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center campus is seen, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Hospital chain attack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns