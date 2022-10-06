Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA releases 2022 Fire Safety and Security Report

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia released its Annual Fire Safety and Security Report.

The report shows a significant increase in crime statistics at the start of 2021. It also includes information on policies, procedures, and safety resources.

“In 2021, we sort of moved to a more normal operating year, just like institutions throughout the country,” Megan Rapp said. “We’re very invested in making sure that people have safety resources available to them.”

The report also highlights that anyone in the community is able to sign up for UVA text alerts, as well as its mobile safety app.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (FILE)
SMJH patient shares her fight against cancer
UVA Health Orthopedics Center on Ivy Road
UVA Health Orthopedics Center opens new operating rooms
Technical issues are throwing a wrench in Virginia voter record processing. More than 100,000...
Technical issues delay Virginia voter record processing
Wings of Rescue, PETCO Love and many Virginia SPCA chapters rescue 130 animals from Puerto Rico...
CASPCA receives 45 animals rescued from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria