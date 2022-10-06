UVA releases 2022 Fire Safety and Security Report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia released its Annual Fire Safety and Security Report.

The report shows a significant increase in crime statistics at the start of 2021. It also includes information on policies, procedures, and safety resources.

“In 2021, we sort of moved to a more normal operating year, just like institutions throughout the country,” Megan Rapp said. “We’re very invested in making sure that people have safety resources available to them.”

The report also highlights that anyone in the community is able to sign up for UVA text alerts, as well as its mobile safety app.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.