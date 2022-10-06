Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health Orthopedics Center opens new operating rooms

UVA Health Orthopedics Center on Ivy Road
UVA Health Orthopedics Center on Ivy Road(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Health Orthopedics Center on Ivy Road is trying to make it easier for patients to access care.

The facility recently opened new outpatient operating rooms that are specifically designed for joint replacement and sports medicine.

“Everything you need for therapeutic services in one building, from diagnosis to treatment to rehab, and, in many cases, to outpatient surgery. So it’s the first of its kind in the state and in our region,” Doctor Bobby Chhabra said.

The two new operating rooms have been opened for about a week. The next two are expected to open soon, followed by another pair of operating rooms sometime in the future.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (FILE)
SMJH patient shares her fight against cancer
Sign for UVA (FILE)
UVA releases 2022 Fire Safety and Security Report
Technical issues are throwing a wrench in Virginia voter record processing. More than 100,000...
Technical issues delay Virginia voter record processing
Wings of Rescue, PETCO Love and many Virginia SPCA chapters rescue 130 animals from Puerto Rico...
CASPCA receives 45 animals rescued from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria