UVA Health Orthopedics Center opens new operating rooms

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Health Orthopedics Center on Ivy Road is trying to make it easier for patients to access care.

The facility recently opened new outpatient operating rooms that are specifically designed for joint replacement and sports medicine.

“Everything you need for therapeutic services in one building, from diagnosis to treatment to rehab, and, in many cases, to outpatient surgery. So it’s the first of its kind in the state and in our region,” Doctor Bobby Chhabra said.

The two new operating rooms have been opened for about a week. The next two are expected to open soon, followed by another pair of operating rooms sometime in the future.

