Technical issues delay Virginia voter record processing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Technical issues are throwing a wrench in Virginia voter record processing. More than 100,000 registered voter applications are backlogged.

The department of elections says no data was lost. Rather, the technology cannot handle the influx, and the burden is now falling on local registrars.

57th District Delegate Sally Hudson says she does not believe any person can be held responsible.

“I think the failure to invest in strong IT infrastructure in our Department of Elections but more broadly in Virginia’s state government it is our collective responsibility,” Hudson said.

She believes this can be accomplished by offering competitive salaries to people in the tech field for promote position retention.

Hudson says people can come to their precinct on Election Day and vote even if they do not register ahead of time, which helps as these problems are sorted out.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.