Strong Autumn Cold Front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front arrives Friday night. It’s strong when it comes to a drop in temperatures. Not so strong in regard to showers and thunderstorms. No rain expected as the front sweeps east.

Friday will be warm with a southwest breeze.

A cooler northwest wind this weekend. Temperatures will be about ten degrees below average. Cold enough Sunday morning for some frost.

Tracking a weak weather system Monday that looks to bypass the region to the southeast.

The extended outlook appears to be dry until the end of next week.

Thursday night: Mainly clear and seasonable. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

Friday: Mosty sunny, warm and breezy. Highs in the 70s to 80 degrees.

Friday night: Fine for high school football. Temperatures falling through the 70s and 60s. Lows in the 40s by dawn under a partly cloudy to clear sky.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s with areas of frost by Sunday morning.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows lower 40s.

Tuesday: Sunshine with highs in the lower 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50. A chance of rain at this time by Thursday night. Keep checking back for updates.

