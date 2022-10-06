SMJH patient shares her fight against cancer

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Jacquelyn Ragland says she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins’s lymphoma five years ago, turning her life as an educator upside down.

Now, free of cancer, Jacquelyn is sharing her story.

“I stopped working,” she said. “It didn’t look good. At first, the prognosis was pretty bad.”

Jacquelyn says her fight began after the bloodwork and scans came back.

“My oncologist called me and said, ‘You know, you don’t have a lot of it. It’s a bad cancer, but you don’t have a lot of it, so I think we might be okay,’” she said. “And that was so wonderful.”

She then started two types of chemotherapy: “I had to do some brain chemo, as well as regular chemo, and the chemo I did was a five-day-a-week pump,” Jacquelyn said.

Her chemo began in December 2017, and the radiation lasted until the following July.

“I took off work, came back to work at the end of the school year just to say goodbye to friends and kids and then I would see them again the next year,” she said.

Jacquelyn says the entire process was draining, but support from friends and family gave her hope.

“I remember thinking I don’t have energy. I’m weighing in my mind if it’s worth it to walk across the room,” she said. “My doctor at that point, I sit back, I get the energy back, and he goes, ‘To get energy you have to exert energy.’”

Her advice to others battling cancer: “Be positive as much as you can during that time, because it’s a hard time and I think the more positive you stay, the better the outlook is,” she said.

