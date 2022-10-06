Richmond Folk Festival returns Oct. 7-9

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is returning to Richmond Oct. 7-9 and will feature more than 30 performing groups from around the nation and the world!

This weekend’s forecast looks good for the event with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s.

Here’s the full Richmond Folk Festival Performance Schedule:

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

6:30 – 7:30 Cedric Burnside (hill country blues)

7:45 – 8:45 Beòlach (Cape Breton)

9:00 – 10:00 Noura Mint Seymali (Moorish griot)

COSTAR GROUP STAGE

7:30 – 8:30 Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)

8:45 – 9:45 Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song)

DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION

7:30 – 8:30 Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country)

8:30 – 9:00 zydeco dance lesson with Jarene Fleming

9:00 – 10:00 Andre Thierry (zydeco)

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

ALTRIA STAGE

12:00 – 12:45 Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues)

1:00 – 1:45 Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song)

2:00 – 2:45 Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country)

3:00 – 3:45 79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music)

4:00 – 5:00 The Legendary Ingramettes (gospel)

6:00 – 7:00 Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus)

7:15 – 8:15 Sideline (bluegrass)

8:30 – 9:30 Son Rompe Pera (Mexican marimba and cumbia)

COSTAR GROUP STAGE

12:15 – 1:00 *Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer)

1:15 – 2:00 Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)

2:15 – 3:15 Sideline (bluegrass)

3:30 – 4:15 Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song)

4:30 – 5:30 Trance Blues from Mauritania to Mississippi —Cedric Burnside, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Noura Mint Seymali

6:30 – 7:15 Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago ( pungmul and samulnori )

7:30 – 8:15 Bnat El Houariyat & Esraa Warda (Moroccan chaabi women’s ensemble)

8:30 – 9:15 Beòlach (Cape Breton)

CARMAX STAGE

12:00 – 12:45 Are You Ready to Learn with Andre Thierry? (zydeco for kids!)

1:00 – 1:40 Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus)

2:00 – 3:00 * Sound in Motion: Dance, Percussion, and Rhythm— Beòlach; Khadija el Warzazia, Fatiha Benmsinane, Nouzha Lagrimi, Esraa Warda (Bnat El Houariyat & Esraa Warda); Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau); Byoung Sug Kim, Suwan Choi, Chansoo Lee, Deokhwan Kim (Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago)

3:15 – 4:00 Beòlach (Cape Breton)

4:20 – 5:15 Beautiful Harmonies: Bluegrass to Balkans to Zimbabwe —Black Umfolosi; Agathi Tzouti, Artemis Isou, Iris Nourentini, Sofia Isou (Isokratisses); Skip Cherryholmes, Andy Buckner, Nick Goad, Steve Dilling (Sideline)

6:15 – 7:00 Fran Grace (sacred steel guitar)

7:15 – 8:00 Cedric Burnside (hill country blues)

8:15 – 9:15 Noura Mint Seymali (Moorish griot)

DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION

12:00 – 1:00 Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country)

1:15 – 2:15 Cedric Burnside (hill country blues)

2:30 – 3:30 Noura Mint Seymali (Moorish griot)

3:30 – 4:00 forró dance lesson with Luciano Lima

4:00 – 4:45 Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró )

5:00 – 6:00 Son Rompe Pera (Mexican marimba and cumbia)

7:00 – 8:00 79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music)

8:15 – 9:30 *Art of Noise RVA (deejaying)

FAMILY STAGE

12:30 – 1:15 Josh Bearman (presented by JAMinc)

1:30 – 2:15 Beatbox Dads (beatboxing)

2:15 – 2:25 Junior Ranger Swearing-In

2:30 – 3:00 Regan Sprenkle (presented by JAMinc)

3:15 – 4:00 Beatbox Dads (beatboxing)

4:15 – 5:00 Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer)

CENTER FOR CULTURAL VIBRANCY VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE STAGE

12:00 – 12:45 Ken Heath and the True Disciples (gospel)

1:00 – 1:45 The Josanne Francis Septet (Trinidadian steel pan)

2:00 – 3:00 Bridging Borders: Joe Troop, Larry Bellorín, Danny Knicely, and Ouros

3:15 – 4:00 Scott Miller (singer-songwriter)

4:15 – 5:15 Bomba Showcase: Tata Cepeda & Semilla Cultural (Puerto Rican bomba)

5:30 – 6:15 Ouros with Danny Knicely (Bolivian/Appalachian)

STREET PERFORMANCE AT TREDEGAR PLAZA

3:45 – 4:15 Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (pungmul and samulnori)

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

ALTRIA STAGE

12:00 – 12:45 Fran Grace (sacred steel guitar)

1:00 – 1:45 Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)

2:00 – 2:45 Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus)

3:00 – 3:45 Sideline (bluegrass)

4:00 – 4:45 Beòlach (Cape Breton)

5:00 – 6:00 Son Rompe Pera (Mexican marimba and cumbia)

COSTAR GROUP STAGE

12:15 – 1:00 Bnat El Houariyat & Esraa Warda (Moroccan chaabi women’s ensemble)

1:15 – 1:45 Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer)

2:00 – 2:45 Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues)

3:05 – 4:00 * Tradition through the Generations— Jermaine Bossier, Romeo Bougere, Theodore “Scoo” Gurley (79rs Gang); Fran Grace, Angela Grace Russell, Tressa Boles (Fran Grace); Nani Noam Vazana; Kacho, Mongo, & Kilos Gama (Son Rompe Pera)

4:15 – 5:00 Hard Work & High Times: Honky-tonk, Forró, and Zydeco— Andre Thierry, Felipe Hostins, and Jesse Daniel

5:15 – 6:00 Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró)

CARMAX STAGE

12:00 – 12:45 Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues)

1:00 – 1:45 *Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago ( pungmul and samulnori )

2:00 – 2:45 Andre Thierry (zydeco)

3:05 – 3:45 Bnat El Houariyat & Esraa Warda (Moroccan chaabi women’s ensemble)

4:00 – 4:45 Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing)

5:05 – 5:45 Fran Grace (sacred steel guitar)

DOMINION ENERGY DANCE PAVILION

12:00 – 1:00 Andre Thierry (zydeco)

1:15 – 2:15 Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró )

2:30 – 3:30 Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country)

3:45 – 4:45 Noura Mint Seymali (Moorish griot)

5:00 – 6:00 *79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music)

FAMILY STAGE

12:00 – 12:45 Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song)

1:00 – 1:45 Kyle Davis (presented by JAMinc)

2:00 – 2:45 Beatbox Dads (beatboxing)

2:45 – 2:55 Junior Ranger Swearing-In

3:00 – 3:45 Kenneka Cook (presented by JAMinc)

4:00 – 4:45 Beatbox Dads (beatboxing)

CENTER FOR CULTURAL VIBRANCY VIRGINIA FOLKLIFE STAGE

12:30 – 1:15 Kamalakiran Vinjamuri (Indian Carnatic violin)

1:30 – 2:15 Andrew Alli and Josh Small (blues)

2:30 – 3:15 Instrument Makers Jam (old-time bluegrass)

3:30 – 4:15 Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop (Venezuelan/Appalachian)

4:30 – 4:45 Oyster Shucking Ceremony

5:00 – 6:00 The Legendary Ingramettes (gospel)

