Lockdown lifted at VSU after reported shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Police responded to a reported shooting at Virginia State University early Thursday morning.

According to VSU Police, two unknown men exchanged gunfire in the quad courtyard and then took off.

The university was placed on lockdown for several hours while police investigated. That lockdown has since been lifted.

Police say there’s no threat to the VSU community.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

