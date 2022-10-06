Free tennis lessons taught to young girls

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based organization is teaming up the U.S. Tennis Association for a free program this fall.

Girls Rule The Court aims to not only teach the basics of tennis, but to also connect young players with coaches and mentors to learn emotional and social lessons.

“Character-building elements are part of what they’re learning on the court,” Laura Hoffman with the U.S. Tennis Association said.

Alexandra de Guzman with Second Serve Tennis says it is important to make the game welcoming.

“I grew up in New Jersey, and as a daughter of immigrants, you know, tennis is always an expensive sport, and my goal when I started Second Serve Tennis was to provide some sort of access to kids,” she said. “I think that in this day and age, little girls need to see female coaches and women empowerment.”

Weekly sessions are held every Thursday until November 3. If you are interested in registering, you can sign up at playtennis.usta.com.

