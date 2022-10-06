Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Chamber of Commerce weather

Cool fall weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Expect Chamber of Commerce weather today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. Conditions will warm to near 80 tomorrow. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will move through the area Friday afternoon. While no rain is expected, temperatures will cool into the 60s, with chance of frost Saturday night. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Nice, Warmer Late Week. Sharply Cooler By the Weekend
nbc29 weather at noon
Nice warming trend