CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Expect Chamber of Commerce weather today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. Conditions will warm to near 80 tomorrow. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will move through the area Friday afternoon. While no rain is expected, temperatures will cool into the 60s, with chance of frost Saturday night. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.