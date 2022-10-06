Advertise With Us
BRHD shifting STI testing to regular clinic hours

Condoms at the BRHD
Condoms at the BRHD(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is pausing its stop-and-go STI testing for the fall.

BRHD says it realized it can serve more people more efficiently in its regular clinic hours and operations. However, it wants to emphasize that there is still free and sliding scale STI testing available.

“We typically see around 40-to-50 people a month in our test-and-go clinics, and we’re able to see many, many more people during our regular sexual health clinics. We’ve more than doubled our capacity to serve clients and community members in our sexual health and family planning clinics,” Kathryn Goodman with BRHD said.

BRHD says that there has been an increase in STIs among all age groups, especially in syphilis cases as well as gonorrhea and chlamydia.

To make an appointment call your local health department.

