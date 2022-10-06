Advertise With Us
Boil-water notice issued for parts of Goochland after water main break

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are repairing a water main break on Thursday in eastern Goochland County. This includes the Tuckahoe Creek Service District.

The water main break is near Route 288, just north of West Creek Parkway.

“Goochland County Public Utilities crews and emergency contractors are on site fixing the water main break now and hope to complete repairs and restore service soon,” the county said in a social media post before noon. “Unfortunately, this will result in a temporary loss of water and water pressure until repairs are completed.”

A boil-water notice was issued Thursday afternoon.

“The Virginia Department of Health in conjunction with the Goochland County Health Department, and Eastern Goochland County Water System are advising residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution,” the county said.

“Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness,” the county posted on Facebook.

Additional updates will be posted on Goochland County’s website, Facebook and Twitter.

