Waynesboro PD seeks information about armed robbery

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

The armed robbery occurred on September 29, 2022, at Eagle Game Room at 2500 W Main Street.

Waynesboro PD officers arrived at the game room for a report of an armed robbery.

Investigators determined an unidentified male entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

If anyone has any information about the incident, you are encouraged to contact Detective Jimmy Nystrom at (540) 942-6798 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Eagle Game Room. (Waynesboro Police Department)

