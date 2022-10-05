Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Waynesboro PD seeks information about armed robbery

Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Eagle Game Room.
Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Eagle Game Room.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

The armed robbery occurred on September 29, 2022, at Eagle Game Room at 2500 W Main Street.

Waynesboro PD officers arrived at the game room for a report of an armed robbery.

Investigators determined an unidentified male entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

If anyone has any information about the incident, you are encouraged to contact Detective Jimmy Nystrom at (540) 942-6798 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Eagle Game Room.
Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Eagle Game Room.(Waynesboro Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

Latest News

Book nook at Shenandoah Valley Migrant Education Program offices
‘Book Nooks’ promoting literacy for Valley migrant children
What to expect with this year’s fall foliage
Shenandoah National Park preparing for fall foliage visitors
Jared Morris named Falcon Club player of the week
Fluvanna's Jared Morris named Falcon Club player of the week
Charlottesville Downtown Mall
Nine trees expected to be removed from Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall