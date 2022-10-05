Advertise With Us
VDOT prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian

stock
stock(Chris Guevara)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for any remnants of Hurricane Ian.

VDOT crews have been surveying areas to clear any potential drainage structures that might be clogged. They will also coordinate with first responders for fallen tree or hazard removal.

“Most deaths associated with hurricanes and tropical storms occurred due to flooding inland. So we want to make sure that everyone’s safe,” VDOT Spokesperson Lou Hatter said.

VDOT encourages people to leave space between themselves and other vehicles and stay aware of road and storm conditions when driving.

