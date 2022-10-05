Senator’s Warner and Kaine champion ARP, bringing $5M to Virginia

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is getting $5,998,207 million in federal funding.

The American Rescue Plan, which both Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine voted in favor of, is making this possible.

The money will be divided as follows:

$2,998,720 for the Nelson Community Wellness Alliance, Inc. in Lovingston.

$2,999,487 for the Virginia Department of Health to support Richmond/Henrico, Central Shenandoah, and Blue Ridge Health Districts.

