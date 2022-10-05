Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Senator’s Warner and Kaine champion ARP, bringing $5M to Virginia

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (Source: Gray DC)
Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (Source: Gray DC)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is getting $5,998,207 million in federal funding.

The American Rescue Plan, which both Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine voted in favor of, is making this possible.

The money will be divided as follows:

  • $2,998,720 for the Nelson Community Wellness Alliance, Inc. in Lovingston.
  • $2,999,487 for the Virginia Department of Health to support Richmond/Henrico, Central Shenandoah, and Blue Ridge Health Districts.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a crash along the Route 250 Bypass
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa Co.
Anna's Pizza will close its doors in December.
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

Latest News

stock
VDOT prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian
Protest at Burley Middle School, October 5
Burley Middle School students protest Younkin’s Model Policies
LCPS students volunteering
LCPS students spend the day giving back to the community
From left to right: Santos Vicente Putul-Ax, Michael Donovan, Richard Moore, Timothy Donovan.
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested