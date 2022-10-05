Nine trees expected to be removed from Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This is the last autumn for nine ailing trees along Charlottesville’s downtown mall. The Charlottesville Tree Commission has decided it is too dangerous to leave certain trees standing.

“We are not removing the trees because we want to. These are a safety hazard,” Riaan Anthony, Deputy Director of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation, said. “We really took our time to make sure before making the decision on these certain trees. Steve, with second and third folks, came in to look at the trees just to make sure that we are crossing our t’s and dotting our i’s... and these were the most critical trees.”

Steve Gaines with Charlottesville Parks and Recreation says the trees will be removed in either January or February of 2023.

“We will be getting a lot of comments -- negative -- and negative comments because they’re the downtown mall trees. We understand that 100%. We would love to keep the trees, but at what expense?” Anthony asked.

That expense could be a weak tree falling over onto a business, home, or even a person.

“In the fissure in the bark, there’s this kind of blackish tan ooze,” Gaines said. “That’s pretty much a compound that attracts wood-boring beetles.”

The tree commission has not yet identified the exact trees that will be removed.

“They will be flagged, just for the time being I have not. That’s been intentional, just because I don’t want a lot of comments. I don’t want to make too much of a fuss,” Gaines said.

Members of the commission spent time brainstorming ways to preserve the wood from the trees that are cut down.

“One of the things that I would be glad to see happen, because I do woodwork on the side, would be to see some of those trees cut in like two-inch slabs... and put two-slab benches all around the mall for seating in the shade. We’ve got these trees, they would make beautiful benches, and we could put plaques on them commemorating the trees and continuing to enhance the mall space,” Mark Zollinhofer with CAT said.

The next step will be to determine what gets planted as a replacement.

“A lot of oaks that we are taking, they’ve been pruned to the point where they’re practically toothpicks. So there’s not a whole lot of canopy that we’re losing really. So that’s another argument -- is actually to plant something that’s going to have more of a spread that will actually be able to do more, provide more of a service,” Gaines said.

